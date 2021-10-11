Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has said young goalkeeper Harry Lee needs to play games, with a loan move likely.

Exeter City’s youth academy has earned a strong reputation for producing top young talents over the years. Be it players who stay and maintain starting spots or stars who move on to bigger things, the Grecians hold one of the Football League’s top academies.

After developing the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ollie Watkins, young goalkeeper Harry Lee looks to be another top youngster off the press at St. James’ Park.

The 16-year-old has earned high praise after saving two spot-kicks in an EFL Trophy penalty shootout.

Now, having made his first two appearances for the senior side this season, an update has emerged on the plans for Lee.

Speaking with Devon Live, Grecians boss Matt Taylor has spoken of the desire to give Lee more game time, insisting that a loan move could be best for the young talent.

It is said that a temporary departure could come soon, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming days and weeks.

Grecians’ goalkeeper situation

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Cameron Dawson has successfully held down the starting spot for Taylor’s side in the early stages of the season, and it would take some dislodging him at the moment.

Lee has been acting as number two for much of the season, coming in for the EFL Trophy ties. The experienced Scott Brown, 36, is also an option.

A loan could help further the promising ‘keeper’s development, so it awaits to be seen who looks to snap him up on a temporary deal.