Stoke City have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Michael O’Neill’s side sitting in 4th place.

The Potters look ready to make a serious push for promotion this season as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League, with some of their key players playing a pivotal role in their early-season success.

Here, we take a look at Stoke City’s top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored:

5. Joe Allen – 6.80

Just edging out the likes of Leo Ostigard, Jacob Brown and Ben Wilmot is long-serving midfield ace Joe Allen.

The Stoke City skipper has been a mainstay in the midfield, only missing out through injury. Overall, he has played eight Championship games, earning an average rating of 6.80.

4. Josh Tymon – 6.88

Left-sided star Josh Tymon has put in some seriously impressive performances for O’Neill’s side this season, earning him fourth spot.

He has started all 11 of Stoke’s Championship games so far, featuring as a left-back or left wing-back. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

3. Mario Vrancic – 7.22

Summer signing Vrancic has successfully settled into life with the Potters, impressing in the middle of the park.

His one goal and three assists in nine Championship appearances have made him one of Stoke’s standout players this season, earning his first call-up to the Bosnia squad in two years.

2. Harry Souttar – 7.36

Commanding centre-back and recent stand-in captain Souttar has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Stoke City.

The Australian international has helped keep four clean sheets in 10 league appearances this season, with his aerial dominance helping keep Championship strikers quiet.

1. Nick Powell – 7.40

Just ahead of Souttar is Nick Powell, whose 7.40 rating makes him Stoke City’s top performer so far this season.

Despite missing four games in a row through injury, the 27-year-old has still managed to score five goals in seven appearances. He scored in three consecutive games before the international break and will be determined to maintain that form.