Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been backed to ‘go on and play for England’ by his teammate Marcus Tavernier in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have had plenty of academy players picked for England, with the likes of Stewart Downing, Ben Gibson, David Wheater, and Adam Johnson all having been selected.

Two current Middlesbrough players that could feature for the Three Lions in the future are Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry.

The duo have been two of Boro’s standout performers since breaking into the first-team and Tavernier has backed his teammate Fry to play for England.

When asked who he would select in a dream 5-a-side line-up, picking from players he has played with, ‘Tav’ gave a glowing assessment of the Boro centre-back.

“Big Dael Fry. I’ve played with him since I first came to the academy. He was unbelievable then and he’s unbelievable now,” he said.

“What can he achieve? Anything he wants,” he continued. “I think he’ll be in the Premier League in a couple of years and I think when he’s there he will go on and play for England.

“The world is his oyster.”

Fry has spoken out about his desire to play in the top flight and ‘test himself’ there. Premier League side Burnley have been the side often linked and have had bids rejected in the past. Along with the Clarets, the likes of Wolves and Leeds have also been credited with an interest.

Thoughts

Marcus Tavernier has a point. Dael Fry is one of Middlesbrough’s best defenders and could become one of the best in the division. At just 24 years of age he has a long career ahead of him and could be on the move to a Premier League club in the not too distant future.

With the centre-back playing at the top, it does stand him in better stead to make his name at international level and this could only be a matter of time for Dael Fry if all goes well.