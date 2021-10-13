David Wagner and his Huddersfield Town side surprised everyone in the 2016/17 season where they gained promotion to the Premier League.

Having got into the play-off with a negative two goal difference and winning both play-off matches on penalties, Huddersfield defined the odds and were back in the top flight following 45 years away.

Here we will take a look at the starting XI that beat Reading in the play-off final and we will see what they are up to now…

GK Danny Ward

The penalty shootout hero for Huddersfield, Ward had a fantastic season on loan from Liverpool where he played 43 times. Ward surprisingly did not get a return to Huddersfield and a shot in the Premier League with Manager Jürgen Klopp keeping hold of him.

In the Summer of 2018, Ward moved to Leicester City but since then has not played in the Premier League and has been back up too Kasper Schmeichel. Ward has featured 21 times for Wales and was recently part of their Euro 2020 squad.

RB Tommy Smith

Smith has featured for Huddersfield 182 times between 2013 and 2019. Smith also got into the Championship team of the season having featured 43 times for The Terriers.

The defender did feature for Huddersfield in both of their seasons in the Premier League but has since move to Stoke City and has become their starting right back.



CB Michael Hefele

Hefele played 36 times for the club following his move from German side Dynamo Dresden and was the only Huddersfield player to miss in the penalty shootout.

The defender only made two appearances in the Premier League for Town and since then joined Nottingham Forest where he made 15 league appearances for them, however he got released in the summer and is still looking for a club.

CB Christopher Schindler

A Huddersfield favourite, Schindler joined the club in 2016 and made 175 league appearances before leaving in the summer. The German defender scored the decisive penalty in the shootout and only missed two Premier League games in the two campaigns Huddersfield had in that league.

Schindler has recently moved to Bundesliga 2 side FC Nürnberg but is yet to feature for them.

LB Chris Löwe

Another German defender, Löwe played 41 times for Town that season scoring two goals. He also played both seasons in the Premier League but had to fight for his position with Scott Malone and Terence Kongolo.

Löwe left the club following their relegation and currently plays for Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden where he has featured 21 times for them since 2019.

CM Jonathon Hogg

Surprisingly the only player currently still at the club, Hogg has played over 250 times for the club and recently became captain at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

Hogg joined the club in 2013 from Watford and has been a consistent performer for Town, the holding midfielder has picked up three goals for the club in that time.

CM Aaron Mooy

The second player to make it into the Championship Team of the Season, Mooy played a key role for Town and only missed one game for them in the promotion season.

Mooy joined the club on a permanent basis from Man City but following the club’s relegation he joined Brighton for the season. He since then moved to China and currently plays for Shanghai Port FC. The midfielder has also featured 46 time for his country Australia.

RW Elias Kachunga

Kachunga had a fantastic first season with Huddersfield where he picked up 12 goals. Having been on loan from FC Ingolstadt 04, Town made the deal permanent following promotion. The forward made over 100 appearances for the club.

In the summer of 2020 he joined Sheffield Wednesday where he made 27 appearances but did not score. Following the clubs relegation, he was released and has recently joined League One side Bolton and has made 12 appearances this season for them.

CAM Izzy Brown

On loan from Chelsea, Brown featured 15 times for Town and scored four goals. With Brown failing to complete a permanent move the season later he joined Leeds United on loan but only appeared once for them.

Since then, he has had loan spells at Luton and Sheffield Wednesday and after seven loans from Chelsea he completed a permanent move to Preston last summer.

LW Rajiv van La Parra

The Dutch winger appeared 43 times in their promotion season and also featured in both Premier League seasons. van La Parra had three seasons at the club between 2016 and 2019 where he played 93 times and scored five goals.

Since leaving he has played for Middlesbrough, Red Star Belgrade, Logroñés, Würzburger Kickers and is now currently playing in Greece with Apollon Smyrnis F.C.

ST Nahki Wells

One of the most clinical Championship strikers, Wells joined Town in 2014 after three successful years with Bristol City. The forward played 144 times and scored 44 goals.

Despite earning promotion, he left that summer to join Premier League side Burnley. Unfortunately for Wells, it did not work out for him and moved back down to the Championship and joined QPR on loan. After scoring 20 goals and one and a half seasons for them he completed a permanent move to his current club Bristol City. Wells has played 69 times since 2020 for them and has scored 16 goals.