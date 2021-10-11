Peterborough United have named Jim Rodwell as their interim chief executive following the departure of the long-serving Bob Symns.

Last week, Peterborough United’s CEO Bob Symns confirmed his departure from the club after 17 years at London Road.

Symns remains on the board as a non-executive director, but the hunt for a new chief executive has begun following Symns’ retirement.

Now, as confirmed the club’s official website, an interim CEO has been named.

Peterborough United have brought in Jim Rodwell as their interim chief executive, appointing him in the role with immediate effect. Rodwell started work in the role today (Monday) and comes in on an interim basis while the search for a long-term replacement for Symns continues.

It will be interesting to see how the search pans out. Following Symns’ departure, it awaits to be seen if Rodwell ends up landing the role on a long-term basis or if the Posh look to go in another direction.

Rodwell’s experience

The 50-year-old worked with Sunderland as chief executive officer until as recently as February 2021, eventually departing once Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the Black Cats was confirmed.

Rodwell spent eight months in the role before his departure. He has also spent time in roles with Notts County and Scunthorpe United.

Now, he will be working closely with other key figures at Peterborough United, likely including co-owners Darragh MacAnthony (also chairman), Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson as well as director of football Barry Fry.