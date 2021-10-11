Swansea City legend Leon Britton has completed a return to the club, linking up with the academy in a mentoring role.

Three years ago, midfielder Leon Britton bid an emotional farewell to Swansea City.

Since then, he has remained in the game while returning to on-pitch matters with Welsh sides Llanelli and Ammanford AFC, spending time as a sporting director with the Swans as well.

Now, it has been confirmed that Britton is now back at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Britton has linked up with the Swansea City academy to operate in a mentoring role.

However, the statement on the club’s official website adds that the 39-year-old’s role could even see him return as a player for the U23s as well as he looks to help the club’s next generation of talent prepare for senior football.

A glittering playing career

Britton spent the vast majority of his playing career in South Wales, becoming a firm fan favourite over the course of his two lengthy stints with the club.

He first joined back in 2002 on loan, though the move was made permanent the following year. Britton then stayed with Swansea City until the summer of 2010, when he left to join Sheffield United. However, his time at Bramall Lane lasted half a season, returning to Swansea in January 2011.

Britton then remained with the club until his eventual departure in 2018. Overall, he played a huge 503 games for the club, chipping in with 17 goals and 21 assists in the process.