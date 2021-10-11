Blackburn Rovers have endured a decent start to the 2021/22 campaign, with the club currently sat in 8th place.

Pressure on Tony Mowbray increased during the second half of last season as another push for promotion fell by the wayside. Optimism wasn’t particularly high heading into the new campaign either, with Blackburn Rovers failing to replace talisman Adam Armstrong in the summer.

However, they sit just outside of the play-offs after 11 games, with some of their key players catching the eye.

Here, we look at Blackburn Rovers’ top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored:

5. John Buckley – 6.89

Just edging out captain Darragh Lenihan in the top five is young talent Buckley, who has been a mainstay in the starting XI this season.

The 21-year-old has featured in a range of roles in midfield, operating out on the wings or in central or attacking midfield. Buckley has provided two assists in the process, starting in all but one Championship game.

4. Joe Rothwell – 6.89

Another midfield mainstay in the top five is Joe Rothwell, who is said to have attracted interest from Rangers recently.

As has Buckley, Rothwell has played in every Championship game so far. The dynamic midfielder has impressed for Mowbray’s side, proving to be a threat when playing in attacking midfield or as a deeper-lying playmaker.

3. Sam Gallagher – 7.03

Despite playing through injury in recent weeks, Gallagher has put in a string of strong performances for Blackburn this season.

The former Southampton forward has been a mainstay in Rovers’ dangerous attack, chipping in with three goals and one assist in nine Championship outings so far this season.

2. Daniel Ayala – 7.24

After an injury-hit first-year at Ewood Park, Spanish defender Ayala has proven his worth in the early stages of the season.

Playing every minute of Championship football, the 30-year-old has netted two goals and helped keep two clean sheets. His physical presence, leadership and experience have helped make him one of Blackburn’s standout performers.

1. Ben Brereton Diaz – 7.25

Chile’s new star Ben Brereton Diaz just pips Ayala to the top spot after starting the 2021/22 season in electric goalscoring form.

The 22-year-old has netted 10 goals in 11 league games so far, also chipping in with one assist. His form has made him not only one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout players but one of the division’s best players after 11 games.