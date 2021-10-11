Hull City have had a tough start to the season as they get back to grips with Championship life.

The Tigers are currently out of the relegation zone now though after their win over Middlesbrough last time out.

Here is a look at the their top five performers so far this term, as per WhoScored–

5. Keane Lewis-Potter, 6.68

He has a bright future ahead of him in the game and played a key role in Hull’s promotion from League One in the last campaign.

Grant McCann’s side will be hoping they can keep hold of him in January.

4. Greg Docherty, 6.81

The Scotsman is currently gaining his first taste of football at this level and appears to be adapting well to the step up from the third tier.

He joined the East Yorkshire club from Rangers last year and scored six goals in 48 games in all competitions last season.

3. Tom Huddlestone, 6.83

He made his return to Hull in the last transfer window on a free transfer and has done well in the three league games he has played in.

2. Richie Smallwood, 6.85

The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers man is one of only a handful of City players who have got Championship experience. He scored on the opening day of the campaign away at Preston North End.

1. Matt Ingram, 6.86

He has been a very busy man for the Tigers between the stick so far this season. The stopper is their top performing player this term and has done his bit with some big saves.