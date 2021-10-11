Charlton Athletic have endured a tough start to the season in League One.

The Addicks are currently in the relegation zone after three wins from their opening 11 games.

However, they won last time out and will be hoping that can spark an upturn in form.

Here is a look at their top five performers so far this term, as per WhoScored–

5. Elliot Lee, 6.96

He has scored twice so far for Charlton since his loan switch from Luton Town in the last transfer window.

The attacker has made a decent impression and gives Nigel Adkins’ side more competition and depth going forward.

4. Akin Famewo, 6.96

The Addicks swooped to sign him again on loan from Norwich City and he has been a regular this season.

They have an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of this campaign if they want to, as detailed on their official club website when he joined in July.

3. Jonathan Leko, 7.05

He is on loan from Birmingham City and has chipped in with a couple of goals, one of which came in the big win against Fleetwood Town away last time out.

2. Jayden Stockley, 7.05

The big striker has scored five goals in all competitions this term, three of which have come in League One. He will be in the hunt for more and is the 2nd best performer for his side.

1. Albie Morgan, 7.14

He takes top spot after some solid performances in the middle of the park. The 21-year-old has made seven league appearances and has done well on the statistics front.