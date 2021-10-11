Released Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is training with Dundee, reports The Courier.

McDonald, 32, was let go by Fulham at the end of last season.

The former Scottish international midfielder spent five seasons at the club but wouldn’t feature in the Premier League last time round, after it was revealed that he needed a kidney transplant.

He got the transplant from his brother and is now in training with Dundee – the report from The Courier though insists that it is solely with a view to getting the midfielder back up to fitness.

In a career that spanned 12 years in England, McDonald featured for all of Burnley, Scunthorpe United, Notts County, Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham.

With the latter three he really established himself as one of the most well-rounded central midfielders in the English leagues, having amassed 529 career appearances to date.

With Fulham though, McDonald became a firm fan favourite and would eventually help the club to promotion into the Premier League in 2018, featuring 43 times in the Championship that season.

McDonald originally began his career with Dundee. He featured more than 100 times for the club before making the move south of the border to join Burnley in 2008 – he was also capped five times by Scotland during his career.

Fulham fans will be buzzing to see McDonald back in the game – it is only for training purposes but the fact that McDonald is in training suggests that he’s on the lookout for a new club.

It’d be a great story if he were to make it back into football after such a hard spell off the pitch.