Doncaster Rovers are looking to offload a few players this winter, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers will try and fix up new homes for Omar Bogle and Ed Williams.

Richie Wellens’ side may also try and loan out Branden Horton to get some experience under his belt.

The League One strugglers want to add some more quality to their ranks in the January transfer window but would need some players to leave to clear up some funds.

Bogle

The striker was told to find a new club in the summer transfer window but ended up staying at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He only joined Doncaster in January this year but his move to Yorkshire has not worked out.

Williams

Donny swooped to sign the 26-year-old in August last year after he caught the eye playing in non-league for Kidderminster Harriers.

However, he has struggled to make an impact in League One and has been training away from the first-team during this campaign.

Horton

He very much still has a future at Doncaster but they are keen on him to go and get some more game time.

The young left-back has risen up through their academy and has made 21 appearances for their senior side so far in his career.

He has spent time away on loan in the past Gainsborough Trinity too and another switch could be on the horizon.