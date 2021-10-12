Fulham have had an above average start to the Championship this season.

Marco Silva is in his first season with the club and they currently find themselves in 5th-place, just two points off 2nd. Having started the season in electric form, Fulham have struggled recently and have only picked up one win in their last four they’ll be hoping to get back on track after the international break.

Here we take a look at Fulham’s top five performers so for this season, as per WhoScored.

5. Tosin Adarabioyo 6.98

Fulham’s central defender has played all bar the recent defeat to Coventry this season. Despite only being 24, Adarabioyo provides great experience with his time at Man City and previous loan spells in the Championship.

He’s only claimed two clean sheets this season but his calmness and decision-making are a reason why he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

4. Antonee Robinson 7.10

The USA international has provided an attacking source down the left-hand side and has chipped in with one assist. His pace is a key attribute and he is keen to link up with Fulham’s attackers.

Robinson, recently scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 away to Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup.

3. Harry Wilson 7.19

Fulham’s tricky winger has already picked up three goals and three assists this season. The dead ball specialist predominantly starts on the right but loves to cut on his left foot.

Despite Wilson getting sent off against Huddersfield he has enjoyed a good start to his Fulham career. If Silva can get Wilson playing to his best, Fulham will be in for a positive season.

2. Fabio Carvalho 7.59

The 19-year-old has taken the Championship by storm in his debut season for the club. Despite only appearing five times this season, he has already picked up three goals and one assist.

Carvalho has been out with an injury he sustained against Stoke City at the end of August and has been a big miss for Fulham since. Fulham have only won two games since he picked up his injury and Silva will be hoping to see him in the starting XI sooner rather than later.

1. Aleksandar Mitrović 7.71



Unsurprisingly, the Championship’s join top goalscorer finds himself top of this list. Fulham’s main man has already got 10 goals to his name which has included a hat-trick against Swansea City. The striker has further provided three assists to his name and has played key role in getting Fulham where they are in the league.

Mitrović has been nominated for August and Septembers Championship Player of the Month and if Fulham can keep their goalscorer fit, he and Fulham will be in for a good season.