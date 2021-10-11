Bolton Wanderers winger Xavier Amaechi has moved closer to a return to action after saying he is “back” on Instagram.

Earlier this summer, Bolton Wanderers secured the signing of former Arsenal talent Xavier Amaechi from Hamburger SV in an eye-catching loan deal.

However, the winger picked up an injury in pre-season, meaning he is still waiting on the chance to make his competitive debut for the club.

Now, an encouraging update on Amaechi’s recovery has emerged following a stint on the sidelines through a fractured metatarsal, which required surgery.

Speaking on Instagram (via The Bolton News), Amaechi has revealed he is “back”, posting a picture of his boots on Monday morning.

A timescale of when the 20-year-old attacker is expected to return is yet to emerge, but it will be hoped that he can get back to full fitness and make an impact with Bolton Wanderers before his loan spell comes to an end in January.

The battle for a starting spot

It will be interesting to see if Amaechi can make his way into Ian Evatt’s starting XI once he’s back to full fitness.

Lloyd Isgrove has held down the starting spot on the right-hand side for much of the campaign. However, Elias Kachunga has also been deployed out on the right as well as through the middle.

Nathan Delfouneso is another option, while Dapo Afolayan, who has mainly played on the left, can also play on the right.