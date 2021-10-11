‘One eye’ – Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips on chances of signing Everton’s Nathan Broadhead permanently
Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips believes his former side will have “one eye” on the possibility of a permanent deal for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead.
During the summer transfer window, Sunderland moved to secure a loan deal for Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead.
Lee Johnson added the 23-year-old to his attacking ranks in a bid to bolster his options at the top of the pitch, though much for the Everton loanee’s action so far has come off the bench.
Only one of his four League One appearances have come from the start, playing all 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town. His other two outings have come in the Carabao Cup, netting in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
Now, Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has been speaking about the possibility of a permanent move for the forward.
As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Phillips said he believes Sunderland will have “one eye” on a longer-term deal. However, he insisted that for now, the focus will be fully on winning promotion. Here’s what he had to say:
“Sunderland will have one eye on signing him permanently.
“But, ultimately, this season is about getting promoted. I think [Sunderland’s] plan will be to get out of that league and then to reassess.
“The club will always be working on the ifs and the buts in the background. They will be weighing up who they will sign or not sign in the eventuality that they go up.”
Broadhead’s bid to earn a permanent move
If a permanent move to the Stadium of Light is a possibility, the Welsh forward will be determined to impress and earn the move.
His contract with Everton comes to an end next summer and given that he is now 23 and has only played twice for the club’s first-team, it may come as a bit of a surprise if his contract is extended.
If he wants to make a permanent move to Sunderland, Broadhead will be determined to make the most of his chance in Lee Johnson’s starting XI if it comes again.