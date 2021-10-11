Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips believes his former side will have “one eye” on the possibility of a permanent deal for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead.

During the summer transfer window, Sunderland moved to secure a loan deal for Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead.

Lee Johnson added the 23-year-old to his attacking ranks in a bid to bolster his options at the top of the pitch, though much for the Everton loanee’s action so far has come off the bench.

Only one of his four League One appearances have come from the start, playing all 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town. His other two outings have come in the Carabao Cup, netting in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Now, Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has been speaking about the possibility of a permanent move for the forward.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Phillips said he believes Sunderland will have “one eye” on a longer-term deal. However, he insisted that for now, the focus will be fully on winning promotion. Here’s what he had to say:

“Sunderland will have one eye on signing him permanently.