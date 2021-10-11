Birmingham City loan ace Tahith Chong has revealed Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keeping contact with him during his stint at St. Andrew’s.

Tahith Chong linked up with the Blues in the summer transfer window as Manchester United sent him out on loan in a bid to give him more first-team action.

Since then, he has successfully nailed down a starting spot in Lee Bowyer’s starting XI. Despite mainly featuring as a winger before arriving at St. Andrews, Chong has been deployed centrally with Birmingham City, operating as an attacking/ central midfielder.

Some of his performances have drawn high praise, with arguably his best performance coming in the Blues’ 5-0 win over Luton Town back in August.

Now, Chong has revealed that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been keeping contact with him.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City loanee has said Solskjaer has praised him for his performances, adding that he is determined to keep impressing the United boss.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s texted me a couple of times to say well done and that’s appreciated, it means he’s watching.

“Both parties – me and the club – wanted me to play regular minutes.

“Hopefully, I can continue to do that.”

A chance to become a firm favourite

If Chong is able to keep impressing as he desires, he could be a fondly remembered player at St. Andrew’s come the end of his loan spell.

Birmingham will be looking to enjoy a successful 2021/22 campaign but their recent form has seen them drop away from the upper reaches of the Championship table.

Loan stars are often fondly remembered by those at their temporary homes, so it will be interesting to see if Chong can cement himself in the memories of Blues fans by helping fire Bowyer’s side back up the table.