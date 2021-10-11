Derby County have put in some good performances on the pitch this season, despite all the off-field drama going on at the club.

Derby County currently sit bottom of the Championship table owing to a 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

But four points in their last two outings has brought them up to two points for the campaign and has given Wayne Rooney’s side some hope that they can avoid the drop this season.

Here we look at Derby County’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Tom Lawrence 6.81

The Welshman took on the captaincy going into this season and has so far put in some good performances in his nine Championship outings – though with just one goal to his name and no assists, Rooney may well be looking for more from his skipper in the coming weeks.

4. Phil Jagielka 6.87

Some eyebrows were raised when Derby County brought in the 39-year-old over the summer. But in seven Championship outings he’s rolled back the years to help his side boast the joint-best defensive record in the division.

3. Craig Forsyth 6.91

The Scot has been with Derby County since joining midway through the 2012/13 season and has since racked up more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He’s again proving a useful outlet, with a goal and an assist to his name in seven Championship outings.

2. Graeme Shinnie 7.04

Shinnie is proving to be something of a stalwart in this Rams side – he joined from Aberdeen in 2019 and featured in all but five Championship fixtures last term, having played in all 11 so far this time round.

A real force in the middle of the park, Shinnie has become a key player under Rooney.

1. Curtis Davies 7.15

Re-signed in the summer following the expiry of his previous contract at Pride Park, Davies alongside Jagielka has been a formidable name for Derby County so far this season.

The 36-year-old has scored twice in the league this season having played a part in all 11 fixtures so far, and his presence will be crucial if the Rams are to beat the drop.