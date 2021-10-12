Sutton United have enjoyed a fantastic start to their first season in the Football League.

Matt Gray has seen his side move into the play-off positions having picked up five wins in their last six games.

What’s more is that, Sutton currently have a game in hand and the opportunity of moving into the top three is in their hands.

Following Sutton’s great run we took a look at their highest average performers this season via WhoScored…

5. Louis John 7.02

Sutton’s commanding centre-back played a key role in promotion and has also started the season in fine form, John has featured in nine of the 10 games this season has four clean sheets to his name.

Having previously played for Cambridge United in the league, his experience could be crucial for Sutton in helping them have a successful season.

4. Richie Bennett 7.11



The new arrival from Stockport County has got off to a fantastic start and has helped provide two goals and two assists. The target man striker has helped give Sutton a new dimension and is a different option to what they have.

If Bennett can keep firing the goals in, he and Sutton will be on course for an enjoyable season.

3. Rob Milsom 7.15

The journeyman has enjoyed a fantastic career and has so far got off to a good start this season. Traditionally a midfielder, Milsom has played left-back for Sutton and has already provided two goal contributions this season.

From the Fulham youth academy, he scored his first goal of the season in a memorable 4-3 win over Port Vale and is set pieces have helped give Sutton a different dynamic.

2. Ben Goodliffe 7.17

Partnering John at centre back, Goodliffe has enjoyed a fantastic EFL debut season and comes in second on this list. He has scored one goal this season in a 1-0 victory over Hartlepool United.

Goodliffe joined in the summer of 2019 from Wolves and has played every single game apart from the recent victory over Port Vale, Sutton will be hoping that Goodliffe returns sooner rather than later.

1. Joe Kizzi 7.58



The new arrival from Bromley comes in at first place in Sutton’s highest average performers. Despite not appearing in the first four league games of the season, Kizzi has since started every game and has chipped in with one goal and two assists.

His performances and great run of form has earned him a nomination for League Two’s September Player of the Month. With starting right back John Barden still out injured, Kizzi has made the most of his playing time and has now given Matt Gray thinking to do when he returns from injury.