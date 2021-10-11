West Brom have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season under Valerien Ismael, whose side sit in 2nd-place of the table after 11 games.

The former Barnsley boss arrived late in the summer after the Baggies officials pursued and ultimately failed to land other targets.

But since, Ismael has guided West Brom to a solid start to the campaign as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here we look at West Brom’s top five performers o far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Karlan Grant 7.09

The striker had a slow start to the campaign, but with three goals in his last three outings he’s now the Baggies’ leading scorer in the Championship with four goals to his name, as well as two assists.

4. Darnell Furlong 7.10

The former QPR man has been a prominent member of the side since his 2019 move to The Hawthorns. He’s featured in all 11 of his side’s league fixtures so far this campaign, once again proving a reliable and creative outlet on the right-hand side.

3. Alex Mowatt 7.24

Following Ismael to West Brom over the summer was Alex Mowatt. He was a hero at Barnsley and is quickly proving the same with his new club, having scored three goals in his opening 11 games for the club – a couple of them sublime.

2. Kyle Bartley 7.33

Bartley is now in his fourth season with West Brom and yet again he’s proving a formidable name in the middle of defence. He’s featured 30 or more times in each of his previous three years at West Brom and has featured in all 11 of his side’s league outings so far this season.

1. Dara O’Shea 7.73

The Republic of Ireland man fractured his ankle whilst on international duty last month, but the 22-year-old was in scintillating form before that and his absence will be a huge blow to Ismael across this season.

He scored twice in his opening five Championship appearances this season and Baggies fans will be hoping to see him back in action before the end of the campaign.