Four clean sheets, followed by eight games without a win. It’s been a head scratching back-and-forth start on the south coast for Portsmouth.

A 4-0 hammering of Sunderland ended that 45-day winless run, and courtesy of WhoScored, here’s a look at Pompey’s top performers so far…

5. Ryan Tunnicliffe – 6.92

The former Luton man burst onto the PO4 scene with immediate effect, bagging one goal and three assists in what was a largely successful August for the Blues. The winless run that spanned all of September put the brakes on Tunnicliffe’s runaway start – but he remains one of Pompey’s more impactful players so far.

4. Clark Robertson – 6.93

The Scot arrived in the summer as the left-footed part of Pompey’s central defence. Through the early goings, he looked to cement a solid partnership with Sean Raggett.

Unfortunately, the new skipper will have to do it all again. A hip flexor injury suffered in training has sidelined him until December at the earliest, and with Pompey changing systems following his injury, he shall have to adapt quickly upon his return.

3. Gavin Bazunu – 7.02

Many Pompey fans would argue that the Irish shot-stopper warrants a place at the top of this list, as some of his performances to date have been a one-man-band in their nature. While Pompey’s defence crumbled through September, the teenager stood alone against wave after wave of attack, putting in a notably spectacular performance against MK Dons, before succumbing to a late defeat.

2. Sean Raggett – 7.12

Injuries, system changes, and poor performances have surrounded the man who’s worked with Danny Cowley before, but the former Lincoln man has been the sole consistent performer in Pompey’s defence. The once-maligned defender in PO4 is heralded as the side’s most reliable performer in the back line.

1. Ronan Curtis – 7.14



It’s potentially a surprise to see the Irishman atop of this list, as his season didn’t really get going until he was dropped. Following losing his spot to Reeco Hackett-Fairchild for one game, the enthusiastic winger has returned two goals and an assist since in his last five games.

Curtis’s rejuvenation coincides with Pompey’s switch to a back three, operating both at left wing and alongside John Marquis up top. The fruits of Curtis’ work may dictate just how far the Blues can go this season.