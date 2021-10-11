Middlesbrough are set to be without defender Lee Peltier for their upcoming game against Peterborough United, whilst there are three others walking a tightrope.

Middlesbrough have one player currently on four yellow cards, whilst another two are on three. The trio will be hoping not to get to the dreaded five between now and the cut-off point.

Peltier was given his fifth yellow in just six games and has been given a one-match ban. He will miss the club’s next game against Peterborough United this weekend.

Attacking midfielder Matt Crooks is currently on four cautions, meaning if he is given one more before the November 23rd reset date, he will have to sit out the subsequent game through suspension.

Crooks has already been handed a suspension this season, after being shown a straight red card against Reading. But this was overturned after a successful Middlesbrough appeal.

Paddy McNair and Isaiah Jones are both on three and will need to be careful over the next five weeks before the cut-off point comes into effect.

Middlesbrough are light in numbers all over the pitch, mostly due to injuries. Manager Neil Warnock will want to have all of his fit players at his disposal without having to worry about yellow cards, bans, and suspensions.

There are 10 players who have slightly less to worry about with Jonny Howson, Sol Bamba, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, Marc Bola, and Andraz Sporar having picked up two yellow cards. Whilst Uche Ikpeazu, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Toyosi Olusanya, and Onel Hernandez have picked up a single booking.