Bolton Wanderers will be without Gethin Jones this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers lock horns with local rivals Wigan Athletic on Saturday but will be missing one of their key defenders.

Jones picked up his fifth yellow card in the league against Sheffield Wednesday last time out and is now suspended.

He has now accumulated six yellow cards in all competitions so far this season, as per Sky Sports.

Read: Bolton Wanderers boss full of praise for out-of-favour player

Big game

Bolton go into the match against the ‘Tics in 8th place and are only two points off the Play-Offs.

Ian Evatt’s side will be eager to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wigan, on the other hand, had a break from the action this past weekend and will be in good spirits ahead of their trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

They are top of the League One table and have lost only twice so far this term.

Read: The week ahead for Wigan Athletic

No Jones

The fact Jones is out for this one through suspension is a blow for Bolton.

He has been an important player since making the move there last year from Carlisle United.

The former Everton defender played a key role in their promotion from League Two and has made the step up to the third tier with ease.

Prior to his move to the Trotters, he had also played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town, Barnsley and Mansfield Town.