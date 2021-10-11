Middlesbrough full-back Lee Peltier is set to serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Middlesbrough have somewhat of a defensive crisis at present, with just Sol Bamba and Marc Bola the only defenders at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. That is due to injuries to centre-back Grant Hall and full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher.

One other player who will miss their next fixture is Lee Peltier. The 34-year-old has stepped in adequately in recent weeks but will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards since the start of the season.

What’s worrying is that Peltier has received the five yellow cards across just six games.

Who will step in to take his place?

As mentioned, Middlesbrough are suffering from a lack of numbers in defence as things stand. Peltier, Bamba, Dael Fry, and Marc Bola have made up their back four in the last two games, but now without Peltier and an injured Fry, they are looking even shorter at the back.

Bamba and Bola are expected to play, whilst Paddy McNair will likely drop into defence to partner Bamba. At right-back however, they are limited.

Marcus Tavernier has played that position during games, whilst also starting as a right wing-back on occasion. He could be an option, but he is better utilised further forwards.

Elsewhere, youngster Williams Kokolo was on the bench in the defeat to Hull City last weekend and could come in for his Middlesbrough debut.

Thoughts

Warnock has complained about lack of options at the back, but allowed Marvin Johnson to be released at the end of last season, whilst the club sanctioned loan exits for Hayden Coulson, Djed Spence and Jack Robinson.

All three players would likely have come in to help at the present moment, but will now not be recalled at such short notice.