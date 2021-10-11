Newport County remain in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Michael Flynn.

Here is an updated five candidates for the vacant position-

James Rowberry

The 36-year-old is currently the assistant manager at Championship side Cardiff City. He has worked at Newport before as a youth coach and has his UEFA A license.

Andrew Crofts

He is currently in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion Under-23s after hanging up his boots after spells as a player with the likes of Gillingham, Norwich City and Charlton Athletic.

Wayne Hatswell

Newport have placed him in temporary charge whilst a successor for Flynn is found.

Read: Newport County vacancy attracting plenty of interest

He won his opening game 3-0 at home to Scunthorpe United and then oversaw the Exiles draw 0-0 with Bradford City last time out.

Could they consider him for the full-time role now or are they seeking an external appointment?

Paul Tisdale

The former Exeter City and MK Dons boss will be weighing up his next move in the game after being sacked by Bristol Rovers in February this year.

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League Two and is a vastly experienced boss at that level.

Craig Bellamy

He has recently been manager of Anderlecht’s Under-21s and also had a brief spell as their first-team assistant to Vincent Kompany.

However, he has now left the Belgian side and will be considering his next move in the game.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City man is a name who Newport could look at.