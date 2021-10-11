QPR have enjoyed a solid, if not mixed start to the Championship season.

Mark Warburton is now in his third season in charge of QPR. The R’s started the season strongly as many expected them to, but they’ve since run into some mixed form, losing three on the spin before back-to-back wins put them back on track ahead of this international break.

Here we look at QPR’s top five performance so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Yoann Barbet 7.09

The Frenchman played every single minute of QPR’s last Championship campaign, becoming a firm fan favourite in he process.

He’s again played every minute of this campaign so far and is once again proving a formidable, and versatile name at the back having featured at left-back recently.

4. Ilias Chair 7.14

The Moroccan international has been in some fine form of late. He’s scored four goals in 10 Championship outings so far this season, having scored his first goal for Morocco last week as well.

Another favourite among fans and someone who’ll be crucial in QPR’s bid for a top-six spot this season.

3. Lyndon Dykes 7.26

Dykes is another who’s making a name for himself at both club and international level this season, having scored six in all competitions this campaign.

He’s put in some mixed performances of late but has a goal in his last two outings now – one for QPR and one for Scotland – and Warburton will be praying that he can maintain form and indeed fitness throughout this season.

2. Chris Willock 7.32

Willock is arguably the most exciting player at QPR this season. The 23-year-old has really progressed since last season with two goals and two assists to his name this time round, and he’s consistently proving a threat to opposition defences.

He’s versatile too playing in a number of positions under Warburton, including as a striker

1. Rob Dickie 7.37

There was no doubting that Rob Dickie would top this list – the defender started the season in some fine goal-scoring form and was also proving a rock at the back.

He’s commanding, reliable and everything in between and QPR could well have a fight on their hands in keeping him beyond this season if his form continues throughout.