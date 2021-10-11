Derby County face another crucial week in securing their long-term future.

Derby County remain at the foot of the Championship table after being hit with a 12-point deduction for entering into administration last month.

Since, there’s been some positive news to report, but there remains a long way to go if the Rams are to ensure their long-term future as a football club.

Here we take a look at what the week ahead could hold for the Rams…

Takeover latest

A number of names have been linked to Derby County over the past week, most notably Mike Ashley. A report from Mirror linked the former Newcastle United owner with a shock takeover, though nothing has since been reported.

Yesterday, The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 64) linked former Ipswich Town chairman Marcus Evans with a ‘firm interest’ and also Burton Albion chief Jez Moxey.

Points deduction appeal?

The same report in The Sun on Sunday has revealed that Derby County plan to appeal their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

The Rams’ argument is that Covid has impacted their gate revenue and has such led them into administration – the club are being ordered to submit their last six years of books.

Derby County still have a probable 9-point penalty on the horizon for breaching financial regulations.

Preston test

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney continues to work wonders with this Derby County side and this weekend they face Preston North End.

Every game from now until the end of the season will be crucial in Derby securing their Championship status and Rooney will be gunning for his side to take points from teams like Preston, who’ve endured a difficult start to the campaign.

They sit in 19th-place of the table, and a win for Derby would take them up to five points.