The League Two season kept football fans entertained over the weekend, as international fixtures put a stop to the Premier League, Championship and most of League One.

Tranmere Rovers hosted and beat Colchester United in the opening game of Round 11 on Friday night.

Saturday came and brought with it 11 games, the pick of which was Harrogate Town’s 6-1 win over Scunthorpe United, closely followed by Sutton United’s dramatic 4-3 win over Port Vale.

Elsewhere, Bristol Rovers cruised past Carlisle United with a 3-0 win whilst there were also wins for Hartlepool United against Northampton Town, Crawley Town away at Rochdale, Walsall against Salford City and Swindon Town away at title-challengers Forest Green Rovers.

Barrow drew with Leyton Orient, with Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic, and Newport County and Bradford City playing out goalless draws.

Another exciting round of football in the English fourth-tier – here’s our League Two Team of the Week: