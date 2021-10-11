Wigan Athletic are back in action this weekend away at Bolton Wanderers.

Wigan Athletic are currently top of the League One table.

They have been out of action recently due to the international break and will be itching to get back to it.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Latics-

More of the same

Wigan have only lost twice so far this season and are going well under Leam Richardson.

They had a busy summer in the transfer window and their new signings have gelled together well so far.

4000 fans at Bolton



The ‘Tics will be backed by nearly 4,000 fans at Bolton this weekend as they have sold out their allocation, as per their official club website.

It will be a tough game for Wigan but they go into it in good spirits.

Bolton are currently sat in 8th place in the league and are two points off the Play-Offs.

Ian Evatt’s side lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that defeat.

Trio on international duty



James McClean played for Republic of Ireland in their win over Azerbaijan on Saturday. Will Keane is still waiting for his debut but may get it against Qatar tomorrow.

Jordan Jones came off the bench for Northern Ireland in their loss to Switzerland and will be pushing for a start away at Bulgaria tomorrow night.