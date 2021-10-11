Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend away at Lincoln City.

Charlton Athletic will be eager to build on their last league win away at Fleetwood Town before the international break.

The Addicks have won back-to-back games now following their 4-1 triumph over Southampton Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last Tuesday.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

Eyeing run of form

It has been a tough start to the season for Nigel Adkins and his side but they will be hoping the win over Fleetwood is a turning point.

They are currently 21st in the League One table having won just three times so far this term.

However, a win over Lincoln this weekend would more than likely see them rise out of the relegation zone.

Elewere contract situation

AllNigerianSoccer.com reported that representatives from Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United were at Charlton’s game against Southampton last time out.

The report suggests Deji Elewere is someone they may have been watching.

His contract expires at the end of this season and the Addicks need to start thinking about his long-term future.



Lincoln test

The Imps got to the Play-Off final in the last campaign but, like Charlton, have made a poor start to the new one.

Michael Appleton’s side sit 17th in the table and drew 2-2 at home to Plymouth Argyle last time out.