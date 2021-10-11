Blackpool chief Ben Mansford has said he hopes boss Neil Critchley stays with the club long-term, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool currently have the 42-year-old tied down on a contract until 2023.

Critchley guided the Tangerines to promotion to the Championship last season and is a popular man at Bloomfield Road.

When asked about the possibility of him being rewarded with a new contract, Mansford said: “Critch is a wonderful asset to the club and I’m delighted he now is really able to connect with our supporters.

“It’s heartening for them to see how much it means to him, which hopefully enables them to know just how hard he works. I don’t want to be talking about things in public because that wouldn’t be right, but I hope Critch is around for a long time.”

Read: Player released by Blackpool signs for new club

Doing an impressive job

Critchley took over the Seasiders in March 2020 and penned a three-and-a-half year deal.

They finished 13th as his first season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

He then got Blackpool promoted from League One last season in his first full campaign at the helm.

Other spells

Critchley joined the Tangerines as a bit of an unknown quantity last year.

He had previously worked as a youth coach at Liverpool and had worked his way up from the Under-18s to the Under-23s during his time at Anfield.

Read: Former Blackpool midfielder finds new club

What next?

Mansford hopes Critchley will stick around for a long time and their fans will hope he does based on the work he has been doing so far.

Blackpool are back in action this weekend after the international break away at Nottingham Forest.