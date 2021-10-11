Swansea City striker Joel Piroe aims to score ’15 to 20 goals minimum’ this season, after his summer arrival from PSV.

Swansea City paid a reported £1million for Piroe in the summer. The Dutchman broke into the PSV first-team last season where he made 11 Eredivisie appearances, scoring one goal.

Since joining Swansea City in the Championship though, the 22-year-old has netted five goals in 10 Championship outings in what’s been a blistering start to life in England.

Speaking to Football Oranje, Piroe shared his aims for this season and beyond, saying he wants to score ’15 to 20 goals minimum’ for the Swans:

“I think I have to develop getting a proper season where I have to score 15 to 20 goals minimum, and just keep up that level and get more adjusted to playing every week, playing against big, strong defenders as well as smaller and quicker defenders.”

Despite Piroe’s strong start to life on English shores, Swansea City have endured something of a slow start under Russell Martin this season.

The former MK Dons boss arrived shortly before the start of the campaign and so it was always going to be a difficult first season for him in charge.

After the opening 11 games he finds his side in 19th-place of the Championship table having claimed 11 points, more alarmingly though is that they’ve only scored nine league goals so far this season – Piroe of course having more than half of them.

An injury to the Dutchman then would prove fatal to Swansea who haven’t looked so potent in front of goal this season, having lost both Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe over the summer.

But things remain positive among fans as they look forward to the future under Martin – up next for the Swans is the visit of Cardiff City this weekend.