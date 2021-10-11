Carlisle United are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Chris Beech yesterday.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Danny Grainger

He spent five years as a player at Brunton Park from 2014 to 2019 and made 197 appearances in all competitions. The former left-back has recently managed non-league side Workington but is available now.

John McGreal

The 49-year-old guided Colchester United to the League Two Play-Offs a couple of seasons ago and most recently managed Swindon Town. However, his spell in Wiltshire lasted only a month this past summer.

Keith Hill

He will be weighing up his next move in the game following his departure from Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign. The former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers boss is an option for Carlisle.

John Askey

The former Macclesfield Town boss has been out of the game since January when he was sacked by Port Vale. He will be eyeing a return to the dugout soon and could be considered by the Cumbrians.

Gavin Skelton

He has been placed in caretaker charge of the League Two side whilst they mull over the direction they want to take now. Could he be considered for the full-time role if he impresses during his time in charge?

What next?

Carlisle are next in action this weekend at home to Tranmere and will be keen to bounce back from their loss to Bristol Rovers last time out.