Reports from The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 64) have claimed that former Ipswich Town chairman Marcus Evans has shown a ‘firm interest’ in taking over Derby County.

Evans has been linked with the crisis club amid their search for a buyer. The Rams are in administration and could potentially face liquidation if a buyer is not found in the coming months, but what do we know about Evans?

Evans, 58, made his name through his business, aptly named ‘Marcus Evans Group’, which is an events organisation business which focuses on live business, sports and entertainment events.

Marcus Evans Group has reaches in all four corners of the globe with offices in Dublin, Chicago and Kuala Lumpur, employing over 3000 staff in 56 offices since its formation in 1983.

Evans has been involved with several companies over the years, including his first company Associated Promotions and of course Marcus Evans Group, all of which are registered as based in Bermuda – coincidentally, there is no corporate income tax for companies based in Bermuda.

Older reports have revealed that Evans spends most of his time in Bermuda and works hard to keep his and his families’ private life just that. Interestingly as well, whilst the 2008 financial crisis wiped names like Richard Branson off of the UK’s ‘rich list’, Evans went from being the 397th to the 128th richest person in the UK.

Marcus Evans Group also has a foothold in politics, with some of the group’s business events having welcomed speakers such as George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair over the years.

Ipswich Town

Evans took over a controlling stake of Ipswich Town in 2007. He took on £32million worth of the club’s debt, pumping in £12million of his own capital straight off the bat.

Ipswich Town then owed £32million to Evans. The club were also paying 5.4% interest on that figure and come the time of their 2019 relegation from the Championship, the club owed Evans close to £100million which he later waived in loans.

Evans sold Ipswich Town earlier this year but retains a 5% stake in the club, though he is not involved in the day-to-day running of the club – he eventually agreed to write off the bulk of what he was owed by Ipswich Town.

An interesting character to say the least, but anyone who can save Derby County from going bust will be a hero in the eyes of fans.