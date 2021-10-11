Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to add some width to his side in January, reports The Star, who suggest that the Serb could reignite his interest in Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Diallo, 19, broke into the Manchester United first-team last season. He featured three times in the Premier League following his move from Atalanta and famously scored in in the Europa League against AC Milan.

He was then linked with a loan move to Sheffield United last summer, but the move wouldn’t materialise and Diallo has remained at Old Trafford – he’s been injured all season though and hasn’t featured for his club this season.

Understand #MUFC winger Amad Diallo is wanted by #SUFC my @talkSPORT colleague @AlanBiggs1 tells me he has been on their list of targets dating back to last season. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 16, 2021

Now though, a report from The Star has hinted that Jokanovic could well return for Diallo in January in a bid to fix some midfield problems that his side have had since the start of the campaign.

The Blades have a distinct lack of depth in the wide areas and Jokanovic may be sweating over the future of Morgan Gibbs-White too – Jokanovic was last week reported to be seeking assurance over the player’s future, after Wolves recalled him from Swansea City midway through the last campaign.

That eventuality would leave Sheffield United even lighter in the wings and so the approaching January transfer window will be a crucial one in their bid for a top-six spot come the end of the season.

Diallo looks a real prospect and from Manchester United’s point of view, a season in the Championship could really shape him as a player, and for the Blades it could be the creative spark that really rounds off them team and helps them in their bid for promotion.