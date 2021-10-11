Huddersfield Town have had a very positive start to the 2021/22 campaign finding themselves in 7th-place after 11 games.

The Terriers had a very good summer recruiting new players but in January will look to add a few more additions, as well as thinking about who to potentially sell and loan out.

With January just around the corner, the attention will switch to who can potentially come in to strengthen Town for the last few months of the season as well as deciding who should go out on loan

Here we look at three Huddersfield Town transfer decisions facing Corberan in the coming weeks.

Striker addition?

At the end of last season, a lot of talk was about the lack of goals in the team and the need to recruit a prolific goalscorer was of real importance. With the arrival of Jordan Rhodes, it was hoped he could be that man but with an injury picked up within a few weeks of the season this completely halted the progress.

There is question marks about Rhodes’ injury problems and with age not on his side a potential bench player who could come on and make a big impact may be the most suitable role going forward. Now as Danny Ward recently bagged himself two goals in the game against Blackburn there is hope of him scoring a few more but a striker that will score well in to double figures should be a high priority for the Terriers in January.

Midfield addition?

The signing of Danel Sinani on loan from Norwich has provided a big boost for the creative side of Town’s play. A player that could provide another option in this position however will help if Sinani is getting tired and provides that spark from the bench.

Loan out some more players?

The Terriers have some very talented youngsters coming through the ranks and for the experience to play week in week out is so important. Certain names like Brahima Diarra who has shown glimpses of what he can do when given the chance in the first team but more predominately in the B team at the moment. Josh Austerfield is another talent coming through and should be playing consistently.

Come January, Corberan and Huddersfield could benefit from loaning some names out to give them some valid first-team experience come next season.