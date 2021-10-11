Bournemouth have got off to an excellent start under new manager Scott Parker, and currently sit top of the Championship – three points clear of second placed West Brom.

Parker’s new way of running the club has had a massively positive effect on the club, both on and off the pitch. However January is not far away, and just because they’ve had a very good start, it doesn’t mean every decision is going to be easy for Parker.

Here are some decisions Parker may have to face coming up to the transfer window.

Loan out the youth?

Parker has already shown that he is more than happy to give chances to younger players this season. Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have both had multiple chances under the young head coach, and they really have repaid his trust in them.

However, Bournemouth have plenty of young talent that haven’t got as much of a chance as Anthony and Zemura have. Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Gavin Kilkenny both looked they could’ve easily broken into the first-team, however neither have been involved since the end of August.

Both players seem to have heaps of potential, therefore leaving Parker a big decision of whether he wants to keep the younger players at the club despite not getting much game time, or whether it would be more beneficial for them to get game time elsewhere.

New left-back?

Despite Zemura really stepping up to the challenge of the Championship, the depth at left back isn’t great for Parker’s side. Parker brought in Leif Davis, however he seems quite injury prone, and Stacey is a right back by trade.

The Championship is a long season and as this is Zemura’s first full season it may be worth bringing in a proven left-back who can preform at this level. It would also massively help Zemura’s development as he is still such a young player.

New goalkeeper?

Mark Travers is very much good enough for the Championship, however it may be worth Bournemouth having a little look through the transfer market at available goalkeepers that have a lot of Premier League experience, and can help develop Travers into a proven goalkeeper. Orjan Nyland is the other goalkeeper that Parker has available to him, however he has very little experience at Premier League level.