The season so far has been a tale of two fortunes for Hartlepool United.

The best home record in the division – coupled with the worst away record – has given them a good start overall to life back in the Football League.

With 11 games played so far, Pools sit in 8th – outside the play-offs only on goal difference.

The January transfer window will provide a chance to take stock ahead of the run-in, but what could Dave Challinor decide to do in the window?

Bring in a striker?

Challinor was frustrated in the summer in his efforts to land a prolific striker. Their top scorer from last season Rhys Oates moved to Mansfield after rejecting a new deal. The other half of the front two, Luke Armstrong, was sold to Harrogate, allegedly before Hartlepool could make a deal with Salford.

Tyler Burey looked like a potential solution when he was brought in from Millwall on loan and hit the ground running. However, he’s since picked up an injury that will rule him out until December at the earliest.

Joe Grey looks like an excellent prospect, but at 18-years-old and recently returned from injury, he may not be ready to start every game.

Signings such as Jordan Cook and Mike Fondop are unproven at this level, while Mark Cullen has struggled for fitness since his arrival.

A striker will likely be a priority for Challinor, as he looks to push on to achieve bigger and greater things this season.

Loan out fringe players?

There are players in the squad who are struggling for game time. The likes of Martin Smith and Mark Cullen could be loaned out on short-term deals to maintain their fitness.

This would also free up space in the squad for any potential arrivals in January, particularly up front.

Decide on existing loan deals?

In order to bring in extra firepower, an existing loan may need to be cut short.

Will Goodwin was brought in from Stoke City in August as a potential solution to the problem, but hasn’t been able to make an impact. With only one goal and two assists in 14 games in all competitions this season, Goodwin hasn’t been the goalscorer that the club require.

His loan deal expires in January – this could mean that he will return to Stoke, making way for another addition to the Pools squad.