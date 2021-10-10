Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted Leif Davis’ situation is “tough” after a “stop-start” stint with the Cherries so far.

After arriving on a temporary basis from Premier League side Leeds United, young defender Leif Davis hasn’t quite been able to break into Scott Parker’s side.

The performances of young Jordan Zemura have kept him out of the starting XI, limiting him to only five outings across all competitions.

Zemura’s form combined with an injury has made for a stop-start start to life with Bournemouth, which Parker has admitted is making for a “tough” situation.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker has given an honest assessment of the situation, stating that he wants the youngster to be ready for the opportunities when they come around.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s tough for Leif at the moment. It’s been a little bit stop-start.

“He came to us injured and we then obviously built him back up.

“I think there’s no hiding behind the truth. The truth is, at the moment, there’s a boy in front of Leif in his position that is doing extremely well.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to sit there a little bit, make sure you still do the right things, keep working hard, getting your opportunity when it comes and taking it.

“I think Leif is in that position at the moment.”

Waiting for the chance

It awaits to be seen if Davis can break into Bournemouth’s starting XI, but he will have to remain patient for the opportunity to show he’s ready for a starting role.

He looks to be a promising talent for the future and would be a decent acquisition if the move is made permanent, but it remains to be seen how the situation pans out.

With Zemura continuing to impress, Davis will have to be ready and at his best if he wants to make the most of the chance to nail down a starting role, providing it comes.