Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg is set to return to action against Hull City, it has emerged.

Over the course of his eight years at the John Smith’s Stadium, midfielder Jonathan Hogg has become a mainstay in the Huddersfield Town side.

His continued presence in the middle of the park has been maintained this season, playing 10 times for Carlos Corberan’s side across all competitions.

However, Hogg was absent from the victory over Blackburn Rovers and the draw against Luton Town prior to the international break, watching on from the sidelines after picking up an abdominal injury.

Now, with the international break over at the end of this week, an update on Hogg’s fitness has emerged.

As revealed by the club’s official website, the midfielder is poised to make his return to action against Hull City in the first game after the break.

Hogg will be in contention for the tie after recovery from the injury that ruled him out of the last two games. He has been back in full training and is expected to be in available to Corberan.

Season so far

The Terriers captain had played all but seven minutes of Championship action before coming off in the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City towards the tail end of last month.

In his 10 outings across all competitions, Hogg has chipped in with one goal and one assist as Huddersfield enjoy an encouraging start to the new campaign.