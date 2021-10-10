Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has completed a loan move to Lancaster City, it has been confirmed.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window is done and dusted, EFL clubs are still permitted to do business with non-league sides.

It allows teams to move offload young talents on loan, with Blackburn Rovers among the sides who have looked to do this. Now, it has been confirmed that another one of their youngsters has sealed a temporary departure.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has linked up with Lancaster City.

It comes after Dowling’s recent stint in the National League. He spent time on the books with Halifax Town but has now sealed a fresh move following his return.

Lancaster, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League, will keep Dowling for a little under a month, with the loan running through until November 6th. It will be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can impress with the club as he bids to forge a career in the EFL following his academy graduation.

The latest out on loan

Dowling is one of several young talents who are either out on loan or have recently returned from temporary spells away from Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Hilton (Hamilton Academical), Jake Vale (Halifax Town) and Dan Pike (AFC Fylde) have all been/ are still out on loan away as they look to pick up senior experience away from Ewood Park.