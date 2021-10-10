Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has dismissed recent links with Premier League clubs as “paper talk”.

The Australian centre-back has become a mainstay at the heart of Michael O’Neill’s defence over the course of the past season or so.

Souttar starred while out on loan with Fleetwood Town, warranting a shot at first-team football with Stoke City. Since, he has become one of the first names on the team sheet, even captaining the side at times this season.

As a result, he has attracted interest from the Premier League. Everton and Aston Villa have both been mentioned as potential suitors, but Souttar isn’t letting the links distract him.

As quoted by The West Australian, Souttar has dismissed the links as “paper talk”.

He went on to add that his focus is on international duty with Australia and getting Stoke back into the Premier League. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think it’s just all paper talk, to be honest with you.

“There was a lot of things said but I tend not to try and read it or try and get involved in it at all. We just started October, the transfer market’s been and gone.

“My focus right now is solely on the Socceroos and as soon as I get back to club football it’s purely on Stoke City and trying to get the club promoted back to the Premier League.”

Promotion ambitions

Souttar and co have got their sights firmly set on a serious bid for promotion back to the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

O’Neill’s side have started the campaign in fine form and look set to be in and around the top six come the end of the season. After 11 games, the Potters sit in 4th place, losing only twice.

They are currently four points behind league leaders Bournemouth as another enthralling season of Championship football unravels.