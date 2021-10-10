Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is being eyed by La Liga giants Sevilla as they prepare for the possible departure of talisman Youssef En-Nesyri.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s performances over the past few months have seen his stock rise massively after a slow start to life with Blackburn Rovers.

The forward has become a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side and seen him land a spot in the Chilean national side. This is all while some uncertainty surrounds his future at Ewood Park, with his deal expiring in the summer.

Now, as per a report from TEAMtalk, Brereton Diaz is being eyed by La Liga side Sevilla.

The report states that Sevilla are facing the possibility of losing talisman Youssef En-Nesyri, who is continuing to attract interest from Premier League pair Arsenal and Spurs.

Amid the interest, Brereton Diaz is being sized up as a potential replacement, with the report saying they believe he could be “ideal”

Becoming Rovers’ star man

This season has seen Brereton Diaz emerge as one of Mowbray’s key players, cementing his place in the starting XI.

He has managed a thoroughly impressive 10 goals in 11 Championship games, successfully filling the void left behind after the departure of former star Adam Armstrong.

Brereton Diaz is currently playing the best football he has in his career, so it should come as no surprise to see him attract interest. However, it will be interesting to see if he can maintain these performances across the rest of the campaign.