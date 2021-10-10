Carlisle United have sacked manager Chris Beech.

Carlisle United have announced on their official club website that their boss has left the club with immediate effect.

Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder have both been placed in temporary charge.

The Cumbrians lost 3-0 away to Bristol Rovers yesterday and have decided to make a change.

They have made a slow start to the new season and currently sit 22nd in the League Two table, two points above the relegation zone.

Beech took over at Brunton Park in November 2019 and won 32.18% of games in charge.

His side finished 10th last season and were seven points off the Play-Offs in the end. They were hoping to build on that and push for the top seven this term but it hasn’t worked out.

It will be interesting to see who they choose as Beech’s replacement.

Here is how the Carlisle fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure today-