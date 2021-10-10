Carlisle United have sacked manager Chris Beech.

Carlisle United have announced on their official club website that their boss has left the club with immediate effect.

Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder have both been placed in temporary charge.

The Cumbrians lost 3-0 away to Bristol Rovers yesterday and have decided to make a change.

They have made a slow start to the new season and currently sit 22nd in the League Two table, two points above the relegation zone.

Beech took over at Brunton Park in November 2019 and won 32.18% of games in charge.

His side finished 10th last season and were seven points off the Play-Offs in the end. They were hoping to build on that and push for the top seven this term but it hasn’t worked out.

It will be interesting to see who they choose as Beech’s replacement.

Here is how the Carlisle fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure today-

Beech was just a symptom of a bigger problem. The BOD and their lack of direction and ambition — Jennifer Murray (@topsandollie) October 10, 2021

Great guy but ultimately didn’t work out and this is the best option for the club, all the best for the future Chris 💙 — Matthew (@Matthewgaskell9) October 10, 2021

Correct decision. Holdsworth should follow him out of the door too. — Ross Parkinson (@parkinsonross) October 10, 2021

The right decision. Beech had to go; however he is not the main problem. Holdsworth must be held accountable too, and then let’s talk succession for real! #cufc — 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕤 (@cufcdeano) October 10, 2021

Right decision, wish Beech all luck in the future #cufc https://t.co/n8OW0eBhGh — Gary wylie (@Grwylie) October 10, 2021

It was inevitable but the club is in turmoil from top to bottom. You cant just keep changing the manager, the whole structure and ethos of the club needs updated. — Shirts Shirts Shirts (@JRBulman) October 10, 2021