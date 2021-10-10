Scunthorpe United’s dismal start to the season has continued following their 6-1 defeat to Harrogate Town yesterday.

Scunthorpe United have picked up just one win so far this term and are bottom of the League Two table.

The Iron haven’t won in their last seven games in all competitions and find themselves three points from safety at the moment.

Harrogate blew them away yesterday and Simon Weaver’s side were 5-0 up at half-time after goals from Jack Muldoon (x2), Alex Pattison (x2) and Jack Diamond.

Dani Orsi-Dadomo added a sixth for Town in the second-half before Harry Davis gave something for the away fans to finally celebrate on 79 minutes.

Lewis Thompson was then sent off for Scunthorpe a couple of minutes later to top off a torrid afternoon in North Yorkshire.

Here is how the Scunny fans have reacted on Twitter to their heavy defeat to Harrogate yesterday-

Swann has turned our club into a laughing stock. We will be down by Christmas.

He’s been in charge for 10 years, it’s his club, he’s built the culture and the Buck stops with him – Cox should never been appointed, not his fault he was, just isn’t a manager. Bad Swann appointment — uptheiron (@uptheiron3) October 9, 2021

Worst Scunthorpe United team in my near 36 years! Peter Swann has destroyed our club, broken promise after broken promise! Cox has to go but Swann is the man responsible for this mess 😡 — A C 3 Gaming/Andy (@AC3_Gaming85) October 9, 2021

We drew the 2nd half yeaaa — garry (@gzpn4463) October 9, 2021

I can't remember a darker day in my time as a fan. Where on Earth do we go from here? https://t.co/ITCqYx63HI — Mark Popple 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹 (@markpopple) October 9, 2021

My clubs slowly dying. https://t.co/QDbzKDifAr — Kurtis Gollings (@GollingsKurtis) October 9, 2021

No words but this is embarrassing. https://t.co/s5auPb5E7V — Ben (@officialben257) October 9, 2021

Shambles and a disgrace the whole team is rotten — Tom Bycroft👽📻 (@BycroftTom) October 9, 2021