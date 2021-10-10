Scunthorpe United’s dismal start to the season has continued following their 6-1 defeat to Harrogate Town yesterday. 

Scunthorpe United have picked up just one win so far this term and are bottom of the League Two table.

The Iron haven’t won in their last seven games in all competitions and find themselves three points from safety at the moment.

Harrogate blew them away yesterday and Simon Weaver’s side were 5-0 up at half-time after goals from Jack Muldoon (x2), Alex Pattison (x2) and Jack Diamond.

Read: Blackburn Rovers could loan out Scunthorpe United-linked striker 

Dani Orsi-Dadomo added a sixth for Town in the second-half before Harry Davis gave something for the away fans to finally celebrate on 79 minutes.

Lewis Thompson was then sent off for Scunthorpe a couple of minutes later to top off a torrid afternoon in North Yorkshire.

Here is how the Scunny fans have reacted on Twitter to their heavy defeat to Harrogate yesterday-