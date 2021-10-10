Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has been full of praise for Sunderland loanee Josh Hawkes.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan last month.

Hawkes, who is 22-years-old, has adapted well to life at Prenton Park.

He helped his new side beat Colchester United on Friday 2-0 and scored the opening goal.

‘Fantastic’…

Mellon spoke about him after the match and told the club’s official website:



“He’s a fantastic addition to the squad, we’re delighted to have him here. We were always determined that we were going to try and get some flair in wide areas and some class in wide areas, so when we were able to get him from Sunderland we were really pleased.

“He’s getting fitter, he never came here as fit as everybody else because he was a wee bit on the back foot. But, as you can see he’s a strong boy and he’s getting fitter all the time and he’ll be more and more important for us as the season goes on.”

Current situation

Sunderland gave him the green light to drop into League Two to get more game time under his belt.

He joined the Black Cats in September 2020 on a two-year deal which means he is due to become a free agent next summer as it stands.

Hawkes has played twice for Sunderland’s first-team since his move there but has mainly been used in their Under-23s.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, he was a hit at Hartlepool United and scored 13 goals in 63 games for the Pools.

What next?

Hawkes will be looking to carry on his impressive form for Tranmere and they are next in action away at Carlisle United.