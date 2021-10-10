Sheffield Wednesday’s Jaden Brown has taken to Twitter to celebrate their 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Sheffield Wednesday earned an impressive three points thanks to Lee Gregory’s second-half goal.

Brown sent a message to his followers on social media after the game (see tweet below).

3 points 🤩 — JB (@jadenbrown89) October 9, 2021

The left-back played the full 90 minutes for Darren Moore’s side.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday to hold talks with free agent defender

Useful win

Bolton dominated possession and had more shots than the Owls but the hosts were able to grind out the win in the end.

Wednesday have risen to 9th in the league table after their fifth win of the season and are a point outside the Play-Offs now.

Decent addition

Brown, who is 22-years-old, is proving to be a shrewd signing for the Yorkshire club.

He made the switch over the summer after being released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

His contract there expired at the end of June and they made the tough decision to not renew it.

Brown spent time in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Huddersfield and went on to make 31 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Exeter City a couple of years ago.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday close to striking deal with key player

What next?

Sheffield Wednesday and Brown are next in action against AFC Wimbledon away next weekend and they will be keen to build on their win over Bolton.

They then face Cambridge United away next Tuesday so have a couple of difficult games now.