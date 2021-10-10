Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin has sent a message to fans after their important win over Shrewsbury Town yesterday.

Ipswich Town’s summer recruit took to Twitter after the game (see tweet below).

Big three points

There was no international break for the Tractor Boys as they welcomed the Shrews to Portman Road.

Paul Cook’s side went into the match in need of a big win and they managed to grind one out in the end.

Ipswich took the lead on 23 minutes through Conor Chaplin, only for the visitors to level it up just five minutes later with Shaun Whalley getting the goal.

The two sides went into half-time all square but the hosts took the lead early in the second-half when QPR loan man Macauley Bonne pounced.

Should’ve been more

Ipswich dominated possession at 72% and had more shots than Shrewsbury but couldn’t make their lead more comfortable.

In the end it didn’t matter and Cook will be relieved to have bagged the three points.

The Tractor Boys have risen to 14th in the league with their third win of the season and are six points off the Play-Offs.

‘Made hard work of it’…

After the match, their boss told their official club website:

“Our fans have left today celebrating a win, but they should have seen us put Shrewsbury to the sword.

“We made hard work of the game, though. We’ll analyse it and watch it back, but we need to be hungrier and more aggressive.

“What I must say is that our stadium is an absolute pleasure to be in. Our supporters are exceptional and we have to make everything more enjoyable for our fans, because we’re a rollercoaster at the moment.”

What next?

Ipswich have back-to-back away trips coming up against Cambridge United and Portsmouth.