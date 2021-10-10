Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers are keen on Hearts defender John Souttar.

The Championship are both interested in the Scottish Premiership man, as per a report by the Daily Record (originally from Mail on Sunday).

Souttar, who is 25-years-old, is out of contract at the end of this season.

His long-term future at Hearts hangs in the balance ahead of the January transfer window.

They risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him this winter.

Early career

Souttar has spent his whole career to date playing in Scotland and has racked up over 200 appearances in total.

He started out as a youngster at Brechin City Youths before Dundee United snapped him up.

The defender broke into the Terrors’ first-team during the 2012/13 season and went on to play 73 games in all competitions before Hearts came calling.

Key player

Souttar has been an important player for the Edinburgh club over the past six years.

He was part of their side promoted from the Scottish Championship last season under Robbie Neilson and they are now 2nd in the top flight behind Rangers.

What next?

Souttar faces an uncertain future at Tynecastle at the moment and has interest from England.

Stoke are currently the home to his brother, Harry, but the Potters could have to see off competition from league rivals Blackburn if they are to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium.