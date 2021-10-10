Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is eyeing up a shock takeover of Championship side Derby County.

Derby County entered into administration last month and have been on the lookout for a new buyer to save the club.

But now former Newcastle United owner Ashley is eyeing a takeover of the crisis club, as per a report from Mirror, with the Magpies’ Saudi takeover having only gone through this week.

The chief executive of Sports Direct was controversial to say the least during his reign over St James’ Park – his exit and the subsequent Saudi takeover was met by street parties of elated Newcastle United fans, but Ashley’s links to Derby are causing something of a stir.

The Rams have been no stranger to controversy during their recent history under Mel Morris and Ashley could be just as controversial a character should he arrive at Pride Park.

See what these Derby County fans have had to say on Twitter about the rumours:

While clearly Ashley isn't liked and I wouldn't be a fan of him owning the club with the position we are in if he is the only serious bidder then keeping the club afloat is all that matters #dcfc #dcfcfans #NUFC — Stefan 🐏🖤🤍 (@stefdcfc89) October 9, 2021

A. Your club goes bust

B. Mike Ashley buys your club As far as games of “would you rather” go, this one is particularly brutal #dcfcfans — JJ Smith (@trigbean) October 9, 2021

We are in no position to reject him tbh no club or Ashley? #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/tlQAzgGh5c — Gem 🖤🤍 (@gempopmoo) October 9, 2021

Mike Ashley interested in #dcfc. I've lived through a divorce, being in crippling debt and a global pandemic but this might be the thing that tips me over the edge #dcfcfans — Derbados Slim🐏⚽ (@Simmy_P) October 9, 2021

What have the Saudi owners of Newcastle, Mike Ashley and Mel Morris got in common? They're all dreadful, dreadful people who shouldn't be allowed anywhere near a football club. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Tommy (@TommyTwoTeas88) October 9, 2021

I’ve thought about it. I wouldn’t mind Mike Ashley taking over. #dcfcfans — JD (@Jdwhisky99) October 9, 2021

A) I would guess Mike Ashley would have zero real interest in owning another football club after the disaster at #nufc B) Why do some #dcfcfans want a man who brought utter misery to #nufc for 14 years?#dcfc — Krissy Chambers (@positive_kc) October 9, 2021

I'll take Ashley all day long….what are some #dcfcfans actually worried about? — Countyram (@Countyram) October 10, 2021

Ashley loves a cheap train wreck. Doubt he’ll see the hmrc debt as cheap in league 1. if he does, all he’ll do is stabilise, run it militantly to get to the prem, then look sell it on ASAP. Not for me, but there will be worse bidders and not sure we can be choosy #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) October 10, 2021