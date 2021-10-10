Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is eyeing up a shock takeover of Championship side Derby County.

Derby County entered into administration last month and have been on the lookout for a new buyer to save the club.

But now former Newcastle United owner Ashley is eyeing a takeover of the crisis club, as per a report from Mirror, with the Magpies’ Saudi takeover having only gone through this week.

The chief executive of Sports Direct was controversial to say the least during his reign over St James’ Park – his exit and the subsequent Saudi takeover was met by street parties of elated Newcastle United fans, but Ashley’s links to Derby are causing something of a stir.

The Rams have been no stranger to controversy during their recent history under Mel Morris and Ashley could be just as controversial a character should he arrive at Pride Park.

