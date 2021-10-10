Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell faces up to six weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury, reports The Sun.

Maxwell, 31, could be out for as many as six weeks as he recovers from a thigh injury.

The Welshman was brought off after an hour of Blackpool’s 2-1 win at home to Blackburn Rovers before the international break and now Alan Nixon reports in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 63) that Maxwell faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The goalkeeper has featured in all 11 of his side’s Championship fixtures this term, keeping two clean sheets. He featured 46 times in the league last season as the Seasiders earned promotion from League One via the play-offs and has since started this season strongly too.

His side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table during this October international break. Neil Critchley’s men have put together some improved form after a shaky start having gone unbeaten in their last four, winning three of those and winning four of their last six in the league.

Stuart Moore came off the bench to replace Maxwell v Blackburn last time out so expect the 27-year-old to step in and cover during Maxwell’s absence.

Up next for Blackpool is a trip to Nottingham Forest after the international break.