Portsmouth’s on loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is ‘aiming’ for a Premier League home next season, reports The Sun.

Bazunu, 19, joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan from Manchester City over the summer.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Rochdale who were eventually relegated from League One, but he’s since joined Pompey and has featured 10 times so far in League One this season.

And he’s impressed in his 10 league outings – Danny Cowley’s side have conceded just 10 goals in their opening 11 games with Bazunu now keeping clean sheets in his last two outings for club and country.

Bu Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 63) that Bazunu is eyeing a Premier League spot next season and that City are already looking into potential top flight loan deals for the stopper next season.

Nixon goes on to write that Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘confident’ that Bazunu will be their no.1 in years to come and that they want him to feature in the Championship after his Pompey loan expires.

But Bazunu has his sights set on the Premier League.

It’d be a somewhat meteoric rise for the youngster given his experience to date but he’s certainly impressing at Fratton Park and he’s doing so with the Republic of Ireland national side too, and so a Premier League move could well be in the offing for the 19-year-old.

Up next for Pompey is a home clash v Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy next week.